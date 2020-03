IT Technical Support Facilitator

Are you MCSA and MCSE certified? Do you have a passion for teaching? We are looking to fill a vacant IT Technical Facilitator post at our Claremont campus, and you should apply today!

Industry experience required:

– A diploma or degree in any IT related field will be an advantage

– Microsoft MCSA and MCSE qualification

– Registered MCT will be an advantage

– CISCO ICND 1 and 2 will be an advantage

The successful candidate will be required to facilitate learnership classes.

