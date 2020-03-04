Managed Security Engineer

An opportunity has arisen for a security focused Support Engineer to join our Managed Security Services team working on a shift basis, including night shift, in our Cape Town Office, to improve and maintain the performance, stability and security of our client IT systems. Relevant experience, the ability to learn quickly, communicate well at all levels, work with 100% commitment and contribute to the success of our existing team of dedicated professionals is vital.

The Role

The Managed Security Engineer role is part of the Network Operations Centre (NOC) and Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC) within the Managed Services Department of IT Lab

The candidate will be an active member within the NOC and CSOC using a variety of network and security platforms to meet the requirements of the business and its customers.

This is a hands-on role and requires broad technical knowledge, skills and abilities of modern IT systems and infrastructure. It is advantageous to have a sound understanding and/or experience of Cyber Security methodologies, concepts and practices.

Duties and responsibilities:

– Work within a multi-disciplined environment (NOC / CSOC) identifying, owning, progressing and resolving network and security incidents.

– Perform prompt and effective incident triage and investigation applying sound problem-solving methods to determine scope, urgency, and potential business-impact.

– Maintain and operate a wide variety of platforms and toolsets.

– Work with internal and external stakeholders to resolve network and security incidents and vulnerability compliance.

– Drive customer satisfaction and continuously seek to improve operational performance.

– Collaborate with other teams to maintain standards and functionality.

– Initiate, update, approve and maintain knowledge articles within the prescribed ITSM tool

– Ensure Service Level Agreements (“SLAs”) are met internally and per customer requirements

– Maintain a continuous understanding of the threat landscape with in-depth knowledge around threat actors, TTPs and vulnerabilities.

– Provide technical support for the identification, triage and response to events or incidents of a suspicious or malicious nature, and apparent security breaches.

Required skills and capabilities

The ideal candidate will have/be:

– Excellent soft skills in the form of team working, problem solving and communication.

– A keen self-starter who can evidence excellent customer service and can collaborate effectively.

– A good understanding of process, change and problem management

– Demonstrable network security knowledge: IDS/IPS, firewalls, remote access, VPN, network monitoring, vulnerability scanning, anti-malware

– Good working knowledge of Windows and Linux OS, TCP/IP, DNS, HTTP(S), SNMP and server virtualisation (Hyper-V/VMware)

– One or more of the following industry certifications:

– CompTIA Security+, Network +, A+, Microsoft Certified Associate or higher, Cisco CCNA or above.

– Solid working experience of a number of the products in the following technology stacks:

– Networking and Firewalls – Cisco, Dell, Fortinet

– Microsoft Servers 2012-2019

– Cloud platforms – O365, Azure, AWS, Mimecast

– RMM and Professional Monitoring toolsets

– Data Protection | Backup solutions – Backup Exec, VEEAM, Microsoft, DPM, Microsoft Azure Backup Server, Azure Site RecoveryDesired working experience:

– Experience with a SIEM platform (Splunk, AlienVault, QRadar, LogRhythm)

– Experience with Fortinet, Cisco Meraki, Switching (HP, Juniper), Firewalls (Cisco, Juniper, Palo Alto)

– Experience in cloud architectures (Azure, AWS) and engineering solutions

– An awareness of cyber security related standards and regulations, for example, NIST, CIS, ISO 27001 and PCI DSS

– Having achieved at least a BSc or MSc in Cyber Security incorporating Ethical Hacking, Digital Forensics or Information Security

Location and environment

This role will be based in our beautiful Century City Office in Cape Town; however, you will work amongst a team split across London, Cape Town, and Manchester offices. Our culture is non-hierarchical and one which stems from a work hard, but have fun environment. We like to laugh, we like to do things together and among all the challenges of growing a fast-paced business, we endorse people being themselves, allowing them to focus on outcomes and substance rather than form.

If you think you are a results oriented, positive, strategic thinker as well as tactical practitioner, then the Lab is the place for you.

The Package

– Working hours will be 40 hours a week, on a rotating shift duration of 10 hours (not including breaks); 4 days on shift 4 days rest.

– Base Package dependent on experience (including a night shift allowance)

– 22 days’ annual leave

– Access to a medical aid and pension scheme

– Rewarded for additional IT related study

– Opportunity to be a part of a large group of experienced Support Engineers, for you to grow and develop your skills and experience

– Free breakfast daily, lunches paid for on Friday (and a whole array of other benefits!)

– Working for an established London based employer with predominantly UK based clients

Good luck and please bear in mind we receive a very high number of applications; we will endeavour to get back to all applicants, however, we thank you for understanding this is not always possible for unsuccessful applicants.

IT Lab is an equal opportunities employer and is committed to attracting and retaining the best talent.

Learn more/Apply for this position