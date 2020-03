Schneider Electric joins Cybersecurity Tech Accord

Schneider Electric has joined the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, a watershed agreement among its signatories to enhance the cybersecurity ecosystem and to defend the digital economy from cyberattacks.

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord is a public commitment among 144 global companies to protect and empower civilians online and to improve the security, stability and resilience of cyberspace. As a digital transformation player operating in more than 100 countries, Schneider Electric is committed to upholding the Accord’s core principles and will continue to work closely with governments, customers, and partners to confront cybersecurity risks and challenges.

“We are facing a new reality and geopolitical climate where malicious actors have unlimited time, resources and funding to carry out cyberattacks. Taking on newer, more innovative and increasingly dangerous threats can’t be limited to a single company, industry or region,” says Christophe Blassiau, senior vice-president: digital security and global CISO at Schneider Electric. “In joining the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, we’re proud to continue our collaboration with industry leaders around the world to help detect, prevent and respond to cyberattacks.”

Schneider Electric and fellow Cybersecurity Tech Accord signatories, including prominent partners such as Cisco and Microsoft, secure critical aspects of the world’s online environment, including telecommunications, data centers and industrial control systems. Schneider Electric and its partners have repeatedly worked together on digital innovation projects that ensure cybersecure measures are engrained at each level of the development journey, from edge to cloud.

“It is paramount for the digital ecosystem to have open and productive conversations, be transparent about attacks and collaborate on the development of new approaches to ensure both legacy and new technologies can withstand the most sophisticated cyber threats,” Blassiau says.

“The evolution of ongoing conversations between governments, civil society and industry on the importance of cybersecurity at the international level exemplifies the need to work together across stakeholder groups to combat escalating threats online,” says Annalaura Gallo, Cybersecurity Tech Accord. “We are pleased to welcome Schneider Electric as a signatory to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, and we look forward to leveraging their unique expertise and experience as we collectively strengthen the security of the global, digital economy.”