Senior Database Administrator

We are now looking for an experienced Senior Database Administrator with a passion for providing great customer service to join the team. The role will involve providing proactive and reactive Database Administration services to our customers and supporting the internal Business Systems team.

A strong communicator with a flexible and positive outlook and willingness to learn will thrive in this fast paced and rewarding environment. A solid background in Microsoft SQL Server and associated technologies is key for this role and a willingness to learn new Technologies.

Duties and Responsibilities:

– Responsible for all aspects of database instances and being highly focused on maintaining performance, integrity, replication and security across our clients’ IT estates

– To be responsible for continuous database services maintenance and monitoring, ensuring that standard maintenance, database growth/storage, replication where relevant, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are in place and functioning correctly.

– Ensure that any issues related to HA/DR implementations & processes (Clustering, database mirroring, log shipping and transactional replication) are investigated and resolved

– Assist with 2nd and 3rd line incidents and requests logged with the DBA team

– Assist Development and other teams with database design/code reviews, database backups/restores and other activities

– Investigate and resolve database performance issues

– Liaise with external vendors in the planning, implementation and support of 3rd party software solutions and updates to supported SQL instances

– Ensure that database security is managed according to best practices

– Take an active role in improving the SQL Server database estate

– Ensure that the DBA documentation set is updated and expanded where necessary

– Perform SQL Server patching, upgrades and migrations

– Act as escalation point for DBA and other Teams where required

– Create management information reports from managed databases (Desirable)

– Work to mentor and develop DBA team members

– Take ownership of duties or requests allocated and professionally manage them through to completion or escalation

– Contribute fully as an active team member and ensure personal and team objectives are achieved

– Collaborate with other teams to maintain standards and functionality

– Maintain a professional relationship with clients

– Utilise excellent customer service skills and exceed customers’ expectations

– Report any potential client facing risks

– Report customer feedback and potential product request

– Maintain your own personal development plan with support from your manager

– Undertake any other tasks as assigned by management

– Availability during your shift hours (which may incur shift & desk rotation) if applicable

Location and EnvironmentThis role will be based in our beautiful Century City offices in Cape Town; however, you will work amongst a wider team split across client sites, London, Cape Town and Manchester offices. Our culture is non-hierarchical and one which stems from a work hard but have fun environment. We like to laugh, we like to do things together and among all the challenges of growing a fast-paced business, we endorse people being themselves, allowing them to focus on outcomes and substance rather than form.

Required Skills and CapabilitiesThe ideal candidate will have/be:

– Proven experience in development and production database administrator roles.

– Understanding of object-oriented programming languages

– In-depth experience of the following technologies:- MS SQL Server 2008 to 2014 including Database Server, SSIS, SSRS and SSAS

– Replication / High Availability technologies included in Standard and Enterprise editions of the above product versions

– T-SQL based query development, inclusive of all programmability features available in the Database Server product

– Encryption features of the above products

– Power BI – (Desirable)

– 3rd party or open source ETL tools (Desirable)

– Experience with or an understanding of the working on MS Access databases

– Demonstrable experience of performance tuning and query optimization

– Experience of working with database services deployed in a virtualized environment and Azure Iaas and PaaS offerings

– In-depth knowledge of Clustering, be it Failover clusters or AlwaysOn-based, Log shipping, Database Mirroring and Replication

– Skilled in problem resolution and management

– Experience of the full Software Development Lifecycle, utilising both Agile and Waterfall Project Delivery methods

– Verbal communication – professional phone manner and ability to match the customer’s style/level of communication

– Written communication – ability to write professional emails and document knowledge clearly and concisely

– An appreciation for understanding how to deliver against service expectations

Package

– Working hours will be 40 to 45 hours a week during standard business hours (Monday – Friday 9am – 6pm/8am-5pm UK time)

– Offices located in Century City (Cape Town)

– Package dependent on experience

– 22 days’ annual leave

– Continual professional development plans

– Free breakfast daily, lunches paid for on Friday (and a whole array of other benefits!)

– Working for an established London based employer with predominantly UK based clients

Good luck and please bear in mind we receive a very high number of applications; we will endeavour to get back to all applicants, however, we thank you for understanding this is not always possible for unsuccessful applicants.

IT Lab is an equal opportunities employer and is committed to attracting and retaining the best talent.

