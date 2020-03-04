Senior DevOps Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

My client, fast growing food delivery concern, requires you re a highly talented Senior DevOps Engineer to join their team in Cape Town. As a Senior DevOps Engineer, you will be responsible for managing, monitoring and provisioning of elastically scalable infrastructure, tools and techniques to support a fast-growing platform and distributed system.

DUTIES:

Managing infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring and alerts, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS cloud technologies

Implement and manage network/routing setup as well as integration into external systems

Implementation and automation of runtime environments for software in support of engineering development processes

Drive virtualization technologies with continuous deployment and elastic scalability in mind

Manage system security and backup strategies across a wide variety of technologies and products

REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to code and script

Experience with Continuous Integration (CI) / Continuous Delivery (CD)

Experience of *nix-based systems and tools in order to administrate, manage and monitor

Experience with configuration management (chef, puppet, git)

Experience with specific AWS cloud technologies (EC2, ECS, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch)

Experience with virtualization technologies (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes)

Qualifications:

Information Technology or Science Degree

Minimum 5 years of experience

Nice to have:

Experience with NoSQL, PostgreSQL, Dynamo, Elasticsearch

Experience with common web stack applications (nginx, tornado)

Experience with messaging platforms (Kafka, Kinesis)

Experience with Google (GCM, Firebase)

ATTRIBUTES:

Curious. Always questioning the status quo

Not averse to risk

Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input

Self-directed, taking action based on own initiative

Collaborative

Thorough

User focused, always trying to understand a product from the user s perspective

Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular

COMMENTS:

