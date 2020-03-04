Senior Java Developer

Purpose:To develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product. The backend is a service oriented Spring based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web clients, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of the existing code as well as new development to extend it for new functionality and add extra integration points.Responsibilities/Tasks:

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests.

Create technical documentation to support developed components through their lifecycles.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Information Sciences.

A strong knowledge of Java essential.

At least 5 years relevant experience as a back-end developer in multi-tier Java application development.

Ability to work in a team environment, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably Subversion); Use of a UML tool for documentation.

Experience of the following technologies: JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, EJB’s and RESTful Services Spring framework (preferable) JPA /Hibernate Experience with an application server (i.e. Tomcat, Websphere,Weblogic) Integration experience (Web services, JMS – nice to have) JAXB and XML Schema Maven SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2) SoapUI Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus: Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL Rules engines (i.e. drools) Design patterns Continuous integration tools (i.e. Hudson, Jenkins)



Personal Profile:

Self starter, self motivated, team player

Strong attention to detail

Finisher

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Learn more/Apply for this position