Senior Java Developer

Mar 4, 2020

Purpose:To develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product. The backend is a service oriented Spring based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web clients, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of the existing code as well as new development to extend it for new functionality and add extra integration points.Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Support existing and develop new functionality and components.
  • Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.
  • Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
  • Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.
  • Create unit and integrated system tests.
  • Create technical documentation to support developed components through their lifecycles.
  • Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.
  • Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Information Sciences.
  • A strong knowledge of Java essential.
  • At least 5 years relevant experience as a back-end developer in multi-tier Java application development.
  • Ability to work in a team environment, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
  • A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably Subversion); Use of a UML tool for documentation.
  • Experience of the following technologies:
    • JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, EJB’s and RESTful Services
    • Spring framework (preferable)
    • JPA /Hibernate
    • Experience with an application server (i.e. Tomcat, Websphere,Weblogic)
    • Integration experience (Web services, JMS – nice to have)
    • JAXB and XML Schema
    • Maven
    • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)
    • SoapUI
    • Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases
    • Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
      • Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL
      • Rules engines (i.e. drools)
      • Design patterns
      • Continuous integration tools (i.e. Hudson, Jenkins)

Personal Profile:

  • Self starter, self motivated, team player
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Finisher
  • Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

