Senior .NET Full Stack Developer

An exciting opportunity has become available for an experienced Senior Full Stack Developer to join a rapidly growing tech company in Cape Town.Job & Company Description:Work for one of the fastest growing solution providers in the .Net market, who are looking for talented, driven developers to join their development team. They really want someone who is going to come into the team and move their development team to where they want it to be. Job Experience & Skills Required:Essential Criteria• Relevant degree or diploma required.• 5+ Years of experience as full stack developer.• Excellent knowledge of C# and .NET Framework. Core Concepts• OOP, Design Patterns & SOLID Principles• DDD & Unit testing• Micro Services with REST API's, SPA's, IOT Devices, Relational & NOSQL Databases• CI/CD, IaaS & DevOps Key Technologies• ASP.NET Core / EF Core / MS SQL Server• Xamarin• Aurelia / Typescript• Ansible / Docker / AWS Technology Stack UsedBack EndC#, ASP.Net (Core – Optional), MVCFront EndCSS3 / Sass, HTML 5, Grunt, Node, Javascript, JQuery, Angular, Bootstrap

