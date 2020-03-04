Senior Software Developer

The candidate:
We are looking for a for a senior developer to work on a full stack application. The ideal candidate will be a good culture fit and focuses on areas like Enterprise, Web, Mobile, thin-client, Web/REST Services, GraphQL, Relational and Object Databases, Messaging Queues etc.
Minimum Requirements
Mandatory Skills / Abilities required for the Job
Generalist, with a passion for, and proven track record in the following core competency areas:
– Frontend, Backend, Web API’s, Messaging and Databases
Technologies include but not limited to:
– Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. Web API’s, GraphQL, Micro services etc
– Presentation Layer (UI) – HTML, CSS, JavaScript (React, Web Components, Angular), PWA, web-sockets
– Json data structures
– Databases – Relational, Object, Key/Value Database experience necessary (MSSQL, MongoDB, Redis)
– Operating System (O/S) – Windows, Linux.
– Containers and orchestration (Docker, docker-compose, K8S)
– Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable.
– Cloud services and providers example AWS and Azure
Key Roles and Responsibilities
– Developing application software for any redPanda product and / or customised client solutions.
– Development extends to Front-end, Back-End and Databases and includes Presentation Layer, Business Logic, Data, Services.
– Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and / or custom client solutions.
– Review product requirements in order to give development estimates and product feedback.
– Unit testing / integration testing features developed.
– Technical documentation that shares knowledge effectively.
– Setting up new infrastructure environment for products and / or customised client solutions.
– Maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment for the products and / or customised client solutions.
Day to day duties and responsibilities include the following:
– Developing software and solutions as per specifications or requirements provided.
– Unit testing / Integration testing.
– Working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team:
– Implementing business requirements as created and prioritised by the Product Owner.
– Deliver according to the Definition of Done requirement.
– Collaborating with other developers, testers and business analysts as required, including pair programming.
– Participate in technical planning and implementation meetings.
– Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks.
– Participate in the Daily Standup meetings.
– Participate in code reviews.
– Participate in, and present demos where required.
– Participate in sessions with QA and business analyst to meet the delivery deadlines.
Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job
– Delivery focused – Be deadline driven and adheres to Sprint deadlines.
– Team Player – must be able to work as part of a team.
– Self-Starter – Be able to work independently and contribute effectively to the team.
– Initiative
– and willing to work in rapid changing, high delivery environment
– Integrity
– Keen attention to detail.
Education and General Working Experience
– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.
– Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 5+ years solid C#, JavaScript and other Web technologies on the job work related development experience. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.
– Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo, Git, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps (continuous integration, continues delivery) an advantage.
– Good Object orientation and separation of concerns principals is a must.
– Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.
– Solid understanding of design patterns and their application
Please Note the Following:
– Candidates must be willing to relocate to Cape Town at their own expense if living outside the Western Cape.
– Clean criminal and credit record required.
– Applications will only be considered from RSA Citizens or applicants with permanent resident permits.