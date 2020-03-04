Senior SQL Developer

Software developer (Supply Chain/ inventory and forecasting applications and licensed software)

Our client is the Africa business for a Global consulting and technology business. They provide service-driven supply chain planning and demand analytics software.

Their inventory software assiss customers in achieving their target services levels while optimizing inventory, predicting change and optimising end to end supply chain performance.

Working with a number of industry partners and software solutions, they are able to offer a truly end-to-end solution.

POSITION: Software Developer.

The Developer is primarily responsible for providing new development, enhancement, troubleshooting and maintenance for licensed software and platform applications.

This is a great opportunity to work with a tight-knit team where you can really expand your technical stack and be creative.

REQUIREMENTS:

– B.Sc. Computer Science degree (or comparable Degree in Industrial and systems engineering/ Supply Chain management) AND relevant work experience (3+ years);

– Experience working with software architectures and design patterns;

– Database design and transact SQL (MS SQL);

– Qlikview developer skills advantageous;

– Experience with source control (TFS, GIT or similar); Understanding of web technologies (ASP.NET, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, XML, JSON).

– Previous experience in supportingand impelementing Logstics Software tools ( Replenishment/ S&OP, Inventory, WMS etc ) is an advantage.

– Big data knowldege or exposure will be an advanatge

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Planning, designing and developing new feature functionality for software and platforms per customer or

– Internal specifications;

– Building new and modifying existing Qlikview models;

– Analyze business requirements and design technical solutions to match requirements;

– Identifying, troubleshooting and debugging defects in designated application code.

You must have:

– Ability to handle and resolve recurring problems.

– Strong interpersonal skills – must be able to interact well with internal staff.

– Self-motivated, self-disciplined and have good time management;

– Able to meet deadlines and work under pressure;

– Be able to work in a larger development team that focus on different platforms;

– Passionate about technology and naturally innovative

Salary range between R45 000 and R65 000 gross total cost to company per month plus excellent bonus structure which can add up to 20 – 30% over and above your annaul gauranteed salary.

Salary parameters are guides only

MONTANA RESOURCING – PROFESSIONAL SEARCH CONSULTANTS

If we have NOT responded to your CV within 5 days, kindly assume your CV has not been shortlisted and you have been regretted.

Montana Resourcing offers a R2000 referral fee for any job spec or candidate referral that results in a placement through Montana Resourcing. Please email us for more information. Referrals are strictly confidential. apply.

Learn more/Apply for this position