Trials demonstrate WiFi 6E potential

The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), the global industry body dedicated to improving WiFi services and standards, has announced the first phase of WiFi 6E trials showing multi-Gigabit speeds and the low-latency connections required for the next generation of connectivity.

WBA says that opening the 6 GHz band to WiFi 6 technology would remove pain points currently caused by overcrowding on many WiFi networks.

The new band will provide more capacity than all the other WiFi bands put together and deliver connections with speeds equivalent to the new advanced 5G mobile networks. WiFi 6E can also support the low-latency levels required for mobile gaming, virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) applications, and Industry 4.0 solutions.

The trials conducted to date far used WiFi 6E-capable mobile platforms and laptop equipment enabled by WBA member companies, Broadcom and Intel. During the enterprise trials, which took place in San Jose, California, speeds of 2Gbps were achieved, comparable to 5G cellular service speeds, as well as a consistent two-millisecond low-latency connection. The trials showed that WiFi 6E meets the needs of both consumer and industrial VR/AR applications.

WiFi 6E technology is built for performance in congested places like subway stations and WBA will trial these next generation devices in crowded environments. The next stage of WiFi 6E trials is scheduled to take place over the coming months and will include subway transportation systems and in-home testing with CableLabs,SK Telecom and Transit Wireless.

“WiFi 6 networks extended into the 6GHz spectrum represent a multi-generational shift in WiFi services and the user experience,” says Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of WBA. “This trial is an important step in the process of effectively demonstrating the benefits that WiFi networks can deliver in the 6GHz spectrum band.

“The WiFi 6 standard and the 6GHz spectrum in combination can play a powerful role to deliver advanced mobile services to consumers, business and industry.”

Broadcom and Intel are leading the charge to enable WiFi 6E devices. Broadcom recently announced a broad portfolio of WiFi 6E chips targeted for production later in the year and predict that as many as 500-million WiFi 6E compatible laptops and mobile devices will be in use in the next three years.

“We are excited to enable real world trials conducted by the WBA that demonstrate the power of WiFi 6E,” says Vijay Nagarajan, vice-president of marketing at Broadcom. “WiFi 6E will provide reliable high-throughput, low-latency wireless services by deploying WiFi 6 technologies in the soon-to-be-unlicensed and uncongested 6 GHz band.”

Eric Mclaughlin, vice-president: client computing group and GM: wireless solutions group at Intel, says: “Opening the 6GHz spectrum will change the game for WiFi 6 by delivering faster speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connectivity for a wide range of consumer and professional applications.

“Intel is committed to partnering with the industry to drive innovation and enable leadership connectivity experiences, and we look forward to bringing our WiFi 6E products to Intel PC platforms that can harness the full benefits of the most advanced WiFi technology available.”

Several regulators are working on the possibility to release the 6Ghz spectrum bands for unlicensed use, including FCC in the US, Ofcom in the UK and regulators in the EU, among others. The results of the WBA’s trials and the development of WiFi 6E show ecosystem readiness when this spectrum is released for unlicensed use on an international basis.

WiFi 6E networks bring additional benefits to consumers and enterprises. They support many devices and can provide a low-cost solution to help bridge the digital divide. WiFi 6E can make high-speed Internet services available in rural areas that 5G mobile networks can’t cover cost-effectively. Any community or business with a fixed broadband connection can offer high-speed, high-capacity mobile Internet services over WiFi 6E.

WiFi 6E also overcomes the capacity challenges suffered by many of today’s busiest WiFi hotspots. Current standards require devices to contend for the same shared spectrum, reducing service speeds. Wi-Fi 6E fully-schedules spectrum use and delivers consistent high-speed connectivity to all devices.