Youth seek solutions to global challenges

Five hundred young people from across the Commonwealth will have the opportunity to confront some of the biggest challenges facing the world at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda.

The Commonwealth Youth Forum will be held in Kigali from 20 to 23 June 2020. Young leaders from 54 member countries will explore solutions to key challenges and opportunities facing young people, and present them to leaders attending the summit.

Issues range from employment, climate change and gender equality to innovation and peace-building.

The Government of Rwanda, the Commonwealth and the Commonwealth Youth Council are convening the Youth Forum.

Candidates interested to attend the forum must:

* Be Commonwealth citizens between the ages of 18 and 29;

* Have experience in youth advocacy or development; and

* Represent a youth-led body, youth organisation or a special interest group (indigenous young people, young persons with disabilities, rural youth, etc).

The theme for the 2020 Commonwealth Youth Forum is ‘Taking Charge of Our Future’.

The deadline to register interest in attending the forum is 20 March 2020.