Altron Karabina expands Jet Reports partner agreement

Microsoft technology partner Altron Karabina has expanded its existing partner agreement with Jet Reports by becoming the main African distributor for all Jet products.

This follows the acquisition in 2019 of Jet’s parent company, Jet Global Data Technologies, by insightsoftware.

Jet Analytics, one of Jet Global’s products, is a pre-built set of operational management reports for Microsoft ERP solutions, Dynamics 365 Business Central and Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations; and older offerings such as NAV and Great Plains.

With Jet Reports, users are also able to modify and build their own set of reports without getting IT departments involved. The solution brings all organisational data together and can be game-changing for companies with multiple divisions or subsidiaries throughout Africa who would be able to adapt their strategies quickly based on full data access.

“This partner agreement empowers us to provide our customers with the best of all worlds when it comes to the development of customisable reports. And while our focus is on reselling the respective solutions through our partner network, there are also some areas in Africa where we sell direct whilst we are building channel capabilities there,” says Paul Morgan, business unit lead for data, planning and analytics at Altron Karabina.

With insightsoftware having offices in South Africa, Altron Karabina can more easily deal with product growth into the rest of the continent.

“This agreement provides us with a great opportunity to develop the market here and in Africa. The Dynamics 365 products are taking the ERP market by storm, and with the Jet pre-built solutions integrating so easily with them, I think Jet is going to have a significant impact in the market. It makes the entire report building process so much easier, and companies can expect their Dynamics report set to be deployed in days, rather than weeks or months,” concludes Morgan.