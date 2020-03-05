Altron Nexus confirms new MD

Altron has announced the confirmation of Mark Harris to the permanent role of MD of Altron Nexus.

Andrew Holden, group chief operations officer, says Harris will report directly to him.

Holden comments: “Mark has been acting as Altron Nexus MD for almost six months, we are seeing some gains brought about by his leadership particularly with regards to how we connect with our customers. We are thrilled to have him join us and certain that Mark will add significant value to our business moving forward.”

Harris previously led Kagiso Media’s digital transformation strategy and implementation of shared services, which improved profitability. He has also held senior executive roles at IBM locally and abroad.