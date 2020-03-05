Business Architect

JOB DESCRIPTION

Converts strategy opportunities into business architecture initiatives

– Interpreting claims business strategies and develops conceptual business models.

– Identifies anomalies across the business processes, and facilitates efficient execution of the business operation.

– Assist claims teams in realising the defined architectures

– Analyses complex Business requirements and creates consumable designs for Business analysts to further refine

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

– BSc / BCom / BTech / BEng/ Honours with Information Systems or Business as a major

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience in developing or managing Business Architectures

– Experience in applying architectural principles to business solutions is key for success

– Experience using model-based representations required

– Extensive experience planning and deploying both business and IT initiatives Experience within the Short-Term Insurance industry (or in broader Financial Services industry) advantageous

– Solid understanding of the strategic issues facing short term insurance industries

– Thorough Knowledge of Architecture Frameworks such as TOGAF and working in an Agile environment is essential

– Experience working with Jira and Confluence

– Experience in business modelling methodologies & standards such as BPMN, Archimate and UML essential

SKILLS

– Excellent Analytical abilities

– Thorough researching capabilities

– Team work

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills

– Process Modelling

– Presentation skills

Learn more/Apply for this position