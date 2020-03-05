Business Architect

JOB DESCRIPTION
Converts strategy opportunities into business architecture initiatives
– Interpreting claims business strategies and develops conceptual business models.
– Identifies anomalies across the business processes, and facilitates efficient execution of the business operation.
– Assist claims teams in realising the defined architectures
– Analyses complex Business requirements and creates consumable designs for Business analysts to further refine
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
– BSc / BCom / BTech / BEng/ Honours with Information Systems or Business as a major
– Minimum of 3 years’ experience in developing or managing Business Architectures
– Experience in applying architectural principles to business solutions is key for success
– Experience using model-based representations required
– Extensive experience planning and deploying both business and IT initiatives Experience within the Short-Term Insurance industry (or in broader Financial Services industry) advantageous
– Solid understanding of the strategic issues facing short term insurance industries
– Thorough Knowledge of Architecture Frameworks such as TOGAF and working in an Agile environment is essential
– Experience working with Jira and Confluence
– Experience in business modelling methodologies & standards such as BPMN, Archimate and UML essential
SKILLS
– Excellent Analytical abilities
– Thorough researching capabilities
– Team work
– Excellent verbal and written communication skills
– Process Modelling
– Presentation skills