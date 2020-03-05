Enabling the smart factory

Smart manufacturing practices making use of connected technology hold the power to improve efficiency and optimise factory operations. However, with the increased use of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) comes the threat of a cyber breach.

To ensure that its customers can make a safe digital transition, Schneider Electric has built in cybersecurity measures into its latest motor control solution.

TeSys island is a new, innovative load management solution that makes machines smarter and more reliable while ensuring that the benefits of connectivity do not present vulnerabilities to your industrial network. The solution makes use of Achilles Level 2 protection and safety up to Cat 4.

TeSys island is designed to switch, protect, and manage motors and other electrical loads up to 80 Amps (AC3) in an electrical control panel.

For intuitive customisation of machines, TeSys island has simplified PLC programming by featuring a catalogue of 40 TeSys avatars that are similar to a digital twin and represent a range of pre-configured functions. With embedded programming, the TeSys island bus coupler enables reduced PLC programming time and is simple to use.

Seamless integration is achieved through function blocks in the EcoStruxure architecture as well as that of other major automation player’s PLCs, simplifying system integration so you can get up and running sooner. Additionally, application selection and system configuration are simplified, and engineering tasks are reduced, which enables faster machine installation.

EcoStruxure Machine Advisor, part of EcoStruxure Apps & Analytics architecture, features a dashboard that displays energy consumption and other critical data for C-level and plant managers, as well as advanced diagnostics of particular issues.

The system makes it possible to track, monitor and increase system performance remotely, and conduct maintenance outside operational hours.

Using EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor, the operator or maintenance service is provided with easy, secure access to the live data of the machine while in operation, as well as datasheets, tutorials, and other documents that are used during operation or maintenance.

TeSys island provides device-related data that enables the end-user to make informed decisions ahead of time, thanks to pre-alarms that help reduce machine stoppages as well as machine downtime.

Additionally, if a breakdown does occur, the system enables faster prescription of spare parts using QR codes and device replacement thanks to embedded functions and SD cards.

“As a leader in reliable, sustainable, and efficient motor control, it is our responsibility to provide industry with industrial automation solutions they can trust,” says Christo Kotze, offer marketing manager for Tesys at Schneider Electric South Africa. “By ensuring cyber protection, reducing installation time and enabling integration into third-party automation systems, we are helping the industry reap the rewards of a smart factory.”