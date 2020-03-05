iOS Software Engineer

Key responsibilities:
– Take ownership, build and maintain the our bleeding edge mobile e-commerce iOS application.
– Migrate the existing Objective C app to Swift
– Design, develop and test code written in Objective C/Swift.
– Apply best practice and ensure stability and security of the applications.
– Monitor and profile application performance.
– Take part in daily standup, with the ability manage time and workload effectively.
– Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class iOS mobile application.
– Publish applications to the Apple App Store
Attributes/Experience required:
– Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals.
– Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining iOS mobile applications.
– Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON) using best practice.
– Full understanding of the iOS application, view-controller and tableview life-cycles.
– Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
– Knowledge and Appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.
– Experience using GIT version control.
– Experience developing in an Agile team environment
– Be accountable, engaging and inventive.
– Work alongside a QA engineer regarding testing and product finalisation.
Nice to have:
– Experience with Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.
– Experience with Google Maps, Firebase & Braze.
– Any Android experience.
Qualifications:
– Information Technology or Computer Science Degree.
– Minimum 3-5 years of experience.