iOS Software Engineer

Key responsibilities:

– Take ownership, build and maintain the our bleeding edge mobile e-commerce iOS application.

– Migrate the existing Objective C app to Swift

– Design, develop and test code written in Objective C/Swift.

– Apply best practice and ensure stability and security of the applications.

– Monitor and profile application performance.

– Take part in daily standup, with the ability manage time and workload effectively.

– Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class iOS mobile application.

– Publish applications to the Apple App Store

Attributes/Experience required:

– Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals.

– Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining iOS mobile applications.

– Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON) using best practice.

– Full understanding of the iOS application, view-controller and tableview life-cycles.

– Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.

– Knowledge and Appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.

– Experience using GIT version control.

– Experience developing in an Agile team environment

– Be accountable, engaging and inventive.

– Work alongside a QA engineer regarding testing and product finalisation.

Nice to have:

– Experience with Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.

– Experience with Google Maps, Firebase & Braze.

– Any Android experience.

Qualifications:

– Information Technology or Computer Science Degree.

– Minimum 3-5 years of experience.

