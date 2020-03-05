IT Support Engineer

A position has opened up with our international client for a First Line IT Engineer to be based in CPT.
The ideal candidate must be someone who has a proven experience in IT support services within a commercial environment. A candidate with experience in offering customer support across installation, troubleshooting, maintenance and supporting a wide range of SME IT Systems.
The Role
Reporting to the Team Leader, the key deliverables of our First Line Engineers can be summarised as follows:
– Delivery of high quality remote support on a range of technical incidents and problems across the client base
– Responding appropriately to, and effectively resolving, customer incidents, queries or complaints.
– You will be troubleshooting, installing, maintaining and supporting a wide range of SME IT systems
– You will have a ‘hands on’ problem solving approach; solving problems within strict SLA timeframes
– Work on cases remotely via phone, email and Internet
– Hardware, software, desktop, network and infrastructure support
– Take ownership of incidents assigned to you and manage them through to resolution.
– Ensuring SLA’s are met; time to respond, time to resolve and first-time-fix.
– Application troubleshooting
Required skills and capabilities – The ideal candidate will have/be:
– At least one year experience of providing IT Support in a commercial environment
– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
– Experience supporting Microsoft software (Office, Exchange, Active Directory, Server etc.)
– Formal IT qualification, ideally MCSE/MCITP or multiple MCPs massively advantageous but not a deal breakerGeneric essential individual attributes:
– Process-focussed
– Excellent technical ability in one or more key virtual team areas
– Very good technical understanding of current leading technologies, suppliers and industry terminology
– Able to prioritise under pressure and work to deadlines
– Excellent Decision making, judgement, planning and organisation skills
– Flexible, calm and approachable, ‘can do’ attitude
– Solid customer relations skills to understand client/client representatives concerns and requirements
– Ability to work well within team, supporting other team members
– Willingness to gain relevant qualifications and accreditation’s