IT Support Engineer

A position has opened up with our international client for a First Line IT Engineer to be based in CPT.

The ideal candidate must be someone who has a proven experience in IT support services within a commercial environment. A candidate with experience in offering customer support across installation, troubleshooting, maintenance and supporting a wide range of SME IT Systems.

The Role

Reporting to the Team Leader, the key deliverables of our First Line Engineers can be summarised as follows:

– Delivery of high quality remote support on a range of technical incidents and problems across the client base

– Responding appropriately to, and effectively resolving, customer incidents, queries or complaints.

– You will be troubleshooting, installing, maintaining and supporting a wide range of SME IT systems

– You will have a ‘hands on’ problem solving approach; solving problems within strict SLA timeframes

– Work on cases remotely via phone, email and Internet

– Hardware, software, desktop, network and infrastructure support

– Take ownership of incidents assigned to you and manage them through to resolution.

– Ensuring SLA’s are met; time to respond, time to resolve and first-time-fix.

– Application troubleshooting

Required skills and capabilities – The ideal candidate will have/be:

– At least one year experience of providing IT Support in a commercial environment

– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

– Experience supporting Microsoft software (Office, Exchange, Active Directory, Server etc.)

– Formal IT qualification, ideally MCSE/MCITP or multiple MCPs massively advantageous but not a deal breakerGeneric essential individual attributes:

– Process-focussed

– Excellent technical ability in one or more key virtual team areas

– Very good technical understanding of current leading technologies, suppliers and industry terminology

– Able to prioritise under pressure and work to deadlines

– Excellent Decision making, judgement, planning and organisation skills

– Flexible, calm and approachable, ‘can do’ attitude

– Solid customer relations skills to understand client/client representatives concerns and requirements

– Ability to work well within team, supporting other team members

– Willingness to gain relevant qualifications and accreditation’s

Learn more/Apply for this position