IT Support Engineer

IT Support Engineer with experience in a corporate environment and relevant industry certification required to provide support, installation assistance, configuration and maintenance of system platforms, hardware/software and daily IT operations.

Minimum requirements:

– Grade 12

– Relevant industry certification/significant progress in certification

– Ability to work in high-pressure situations; occasionally outside of traditional business hours and on and weekends

– Minimum 6 years’ experience in:

– Servers, storage, fibre channel, ethernet and wireless networks

– Hyper-v ad vmware hypervisors, server backup and replication technology

– Windows server 2008-2019, Linux, SQL Server 2012-2019

– Hardware infrastructure iro servers, desktops and networks

– LAN/WAN configuration

– VOIP technologies

– Microsoft Active Directory Skills

– Strong communication skills

– Driver’s license and own transport

Responsibilities:

– Local/remote installation, configuration & support of datacentre environments

– Local/remote 3rd tier support of users & system platforms

– Support/configuration of cloud systems like AWS, AZURE, Office 365, Sharepoint Online

– Installation/configuration/maintenance of systems hardware/software

– Daily IT operations, desktop/server systems support

– Verify functionality of hardware/software issues

– Resolve IT related issues

– Ensure successful network backup operations

– Liase with vendors

– IT administration tasks

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to (email address)

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position