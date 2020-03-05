IT Support Engineer

A leading player in the financial services industry has ask us to source an IT Support Engineer. They pride themselves on being fast and responsive to their customers needs and they thus seek people who are customer focussed with a can do attitude.You will be responsible for the local and remote installation, configuration and support of system software and hardware in datacentre environments utilising servers as well as cloud services. Providing user support across all IT related operations you will be a key part of the IT team that ensures operations run quickly and efficientlyTo apply for this role you will need to demonstrate at least six years experience and technical competence with the following:

Servers, storage, fibre channel, ethernet and wireless networks,

hyper-v and vmware hypervisors; server backup and replication technologies

windows server 2008 – 2019, Linux, SQL Server 2012 – 2019

Hardware infrastructure iro servers, desktops and networks

LAN/WAN configuration.

Voice over IP technologies

Microsoft Active Directory skills

Dealing with a wide range of users you will be able to communicate technical requirements in lay man terms.

You will earn a market related salary together with a range of other benefits

