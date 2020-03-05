Junior Software Engineer (C#.Net)

ENVIRONMENT: An innovative provider of business solutions & e-commerce seeks a passionate and ambitious Junior Software Engineer with strong C#.Net skills. Your core role will be to develop and maintain a suite of products with a focus on reliability, security & performance, ensuring the business stays at the forefront of cutting-edge tech in the payments sector. You will require a BSc Degree in Computer Science, at least 3 years C# experience, .Net/.Net Core, JSON/RESTful, SQL Server, KANBAN/git, OWASP experience, Java (J2SE) and overtime will be required as needed. DUTIES: C# .NET Core / .NET Framework development (JSON/RESTful).

Java (J2SE) development.

Conduct research where necessary to gain technical understanding of new developments in the payment industry. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – BSc. Computer Science Degree. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 3 years’ experience with C#.

Basic competency in Microsoft SQL Server.

SDLC processes and methodologies (KANBAN / git).

Java (J2SE).

.NET Core / .NET Framework.

JSON/RESTful.

OWASP experience.

Must be willing to work overtime if required.

Good communication skills – verbal and written (English). ATTRIBUTES: Work precise and accurate and copes with demands and pressure / meet deadlines.

Use good interpretation skills and high-quality thinking.

Acts with integrity at all times.

Be enthusiastic and career driven.

Person must be able to work independently and as part of a team. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.