SARAO has excellent contract opportunities for two (2) Senior Software Engineers to join our team based in Cape Town. The main purpose is the responsibility for software engineering focussing either on the African VLBI Network (AVN) and/or MeerKAT systems respectively reporting to the Functional Manager: Software
Minimum education required:
- B.Eng. / B.Sc. / B.Tech. or higher in Computer Science or Engineering with a software focus or related field
Minimum work experience required:
- 10 years of experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong software focus
- Experienced in development, testing, commissioning, release and support large scale projects in Python and/or C++
- A relevant masters’ degree will be considered equivalent to 2 years’ of experience.
Duties include (but not limited to):
- Prototyping and software development of the telescope operational software (all stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered)
- Provide hands-on technical support in the system administration of the hardware platforms, deployment environments and processing, which may include site visits to the Karoo, HartRAO and African partner countries
- Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and early science activities
- Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardization and improved long term maintainability and robustness
- Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers
- Compile document sets
- Mentoring junior software engineers
- Provide project management and progress reporting input as required by the Functional Manager and for team communication
- Participate in development of project schedules and activities
- Participate in the development of budgets and cost/benefit analysis for compliance with project procurement policies
The ideal candidate will have the following competencies:
Ability
- Both work independently and be a good team player
- Participate and thrive in a collaborative environment
- Communicate effectively written and verbally
- Troubleshoot issues methodically
Experience
- Developing applications targeted for the Linux operating system
- Development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support large scale projects
- Implementation of project management and system engineering principles
- Quality assurance processes and software development processes
- Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems
- Programming in the Python and/or C++ programming languages
Knowledge
- Python and/ or C++ programming languages
- Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Google Drive, JIRA