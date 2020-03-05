Senior Systems Administrator

A new and exciting role has emerged with one of our leading international clients. Specialised within IT Management services their the award-winning company provides a range of services including 24/7 support, cloud services, ERP software implementation, technology transformation and change projects, strategic consulting and analytics.

The Role

Working within our Managed Services team you will assume the function of an IT system administrator for a wide range of clients who have outsourced their IT directly to the client.

This involves the monitoring and management of client backups, routers and firewalls, servers and device endpoints to ensure issues are handled proactively with minimal impact on the client. Resolving issues efficiently, identifying and correcting trends is a key part of the role.

Reporting to the Team Leader, the key deliverables of our Managed Services Engineers can be summarised as follows:

– Delivery of quality proactive managed services across the client base

o Network Operations Centre – Monitoring

o Backup Management

o Firewall Management

o Endpoint Management and Managed AV

o Patch Management

– Effective handling of escalated critical issues needing high level attention

– Management of risk and downtime during maintenance windows

– To provide to role of IT Administrator / IT Manager for an increasing number of outsourced IT systems

– Proactive assessment of events to reduce incidents

– Responding to, handling alerts, incidents and escalated problems on the variety of platforms and supported networks from logon to the resolution

– Involvement and presence in core Virtual Teams

– IT Administrative tasks following the client on boarding or change to the services provided

If you think you are a results oriented, positive, strategic thinker as well as tactical practitioner, then this is the place for you.

Required skills and capabilities

The ideal candidate will have/be:

– Solid previous experience in supporting or managing Microsoft networks and associated technologies

– Experience with the following Technologies:

o Networking and Firewalls – Cisco, Dell, Fortinet

o Microsoft Servers (contact number) Cloud platforms – O365, Azure, AWS, Mimecast

o RMM and Professional Monitoring toolsets

o Backup solutions – Backup Exec, VEEAM, Ahsay, DPM, Azure Site Recovery

– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

– Good planning, organisation and risk assessment

– Good understanding of ITIL framework and processes

– Experience troubleshooting using monitoring metrics

– Experience of problem management

Generic essential individual attributes:

– Process-focused

– Excellent technical ability in one or more key virtual team areas

– Very good technical understanding of current leading technologies, suppliers and industry terminology

– Able to prioritise under pressure and work to deadlines

– Excellent Decision making, judgement, planning and organisation skills

– Flexible, calm and approachable, ‘can do’ attitude

– Solid customer relations skills to understand client/client representatives concerns and requirements

– Ability to work well within team, supporting other team members

– Willingness to gain relevant qualifications and accreditation’s

