Software Engineer

Are you Software Engineer with a passion for coding? Our client is urgently looking for an experienced Developer who will Develop codes from concept and design right through to testing. You will need to be innovative and knowledgeable on all phases of the development lifecycle.

Qualifications/ Requirements

– BSc Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification

– Proficiency in C# with +-4 years solid exposure at an academic or professional level

– Links to StackOverflow, GitHub and / or Bitbucket public accounts would be advantageous

