VMware simplifies partner engagement

VMware has launched VMware Partner Connect, the new, simplified and flexible program designed to enable partners to do business with VMware in a way that aligns to their business models.

VMware Partner Connect empowers partners with flexibility to meet customers’ needs, making VMware technologies and services opportunities more accessible. Partners now have an enhanced experience that delivers simplicity, choice and innovation, and recognizes and rewards partners based on the value they bring to customers.

“VMware Partner Connect reimagines the way we do business with and for our partners, helping them drive differentiated customer success and digital transformation,” says Jenni Flinders, worldwide channel chief at VMware. “We designed Partner Connect with our customers in mind, and the idea that they should feel confident when choosing to go with a VMware partner. And this is just the beginning, as Partner Connect continues to evolve to deliver new and better ways for our partners to grow their business.”

VMware Partner Connect now offers three tiers: Partner, Advanced Partner, and Principal Partner. Hundreds of partners have been designated Principal Partners at today’s launch. These partners can help customers identify and implement ideal VMware solutions, as evidenced by achievement of Master Services Competencies across different strategic IT priorities.

These Principal Partners also earn comprehensive rewards including deployment and consumption incentives and prioritization for collaborative business planning and co-selling opportunities with VMware.

“The value of Partner Connect is universal yet it can bring particular benefits to the EMEA region, which is fragmented in its technology maturity, consumption and adoption levels,” says Jean Philippe Barleaza, EMEA Vvice-president: channel, alliances and general business at VMware. “This is a great opportunity for our partners in the region to propel their own businesses forward, as well as our customers. Partners can deliver a new consistency of experience, making it simple for customers to consume technology as and how they wish, all via one digital foundation, and embrace innovative new applications and services.”

Enhancements include:

* An Incentives and Development Funds portal, which provides enhanced dashboards and improved visibility for partners to track their activity with VMware;

* A new VMware Learning Zone, which provides a wide variety of content, including the ability to customise learnings plans based on individual partner preferences; and

* An overall improved partner experience.