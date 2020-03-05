Web Developer

Responsibilities and work outputs
- Conduct an analysis based on requirements received from the Business Analyst.
- Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications.
- Determine a percentage fit of required functionality and the best approach in terms of impact of developments on other modules and/ or customizations already in place
- Develop required functionality obtained in the functional specifications/user stories
- Develop and code new software functionality using codes that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
- Provide scrum master, business analysts and testers with regular feedback on the technical development design and timelines for a solution.
- Developing, testing and deploying new software system components
- Review the current developed code and ensure maintenance of existing programmes to ensure ongoing software system enhancements.
- Co-create test cases with the DevOps team.
- Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.
- Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.
- Identify solutions based on UAT test requirements.
- Migrate development into production/live environment once successfully tested.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
- Maintain, trouble shoot and fix errors in existing application systems offered across all the modules. This includes all interfaces, Integration, REST Services etc.
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders based on their requirements.
- Build and maintain relationships with clients, internal and external stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
Competencies required
- Business Acumen
- Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment
- Drive for Results
- Leads Change and Innovation
- Collaboration
- Impact and Influence
- Self-Awareness and Insight
- Diversity and Inclusiveness
Experience and Qualifications
- Bsc or IT related degree
- 5-7 years of development experience using HTML 5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery
- Extensive Experience with RESTful Services and APIs (will be advantageous)
- Extensive experience in Responsive and Mobile Design is required.
- Cross-Browser Development
- Knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle and agile methodology