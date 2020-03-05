Web Developer

Mar 5, 2020

Responsibilities and work outputs

  • Conduct an analysis based on requirements received from the Business Analyst.
  • Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications.
  • Determine a percentage fit of required functionality and the best approach in terms of impact of developments on other modules and/ or customizations already in place
  • Develop required functionality obtained in the functional specifications/user stories
  • Develop and code new software functionality using codes that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
  • Provide scrum master, business analysts and testers with regular feedback on the technical development design and timelines for a solution.
  • Developing, testing and deploying new software system components
  • Review the current developed code and ensure maintenance of existing programmes to ensure ongoing software system enhancements.
  • Co-create test cases with the DevOps team.
  • Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.
  • Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.
  • Identify solutions based on UAT test requirements.
  • Migrate development into production/live environment once successfully tested.
    • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
    • Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
    • Maintain, trouble shoot and fix errors in existing application systems offered across all the modules. This includes all interfaces, Integration, REST Services etc.
    • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders based on their requirements.
    • Build and maintain relationships with clients, internal and external stakeholders.
    • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
    • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
    • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Competencies required

  • Business Acumen
  • Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment
  • Drive for Results
  • Leads Change and Innovation
  • Collaboration
  • Impact and Influence
  • Self-Awareness and Insight
  • Diversity and Inclusiveness

Experience and Qualifications

  • Bsc or IT related degree
  • 5-7 years of development experience using HTML 5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery
  • Extensive Experience with RESTful Services and APIs (will be advantageous)
  • Extensive experience in Responsive and Mobile Design is required.
  • Cross-Browser Development
  • Knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle and agile methodology

