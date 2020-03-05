Web DeveloperWe are looking for a Web Developer to Develop, maintain and support a portfolio of Software Applications and services to ensure improved business efficiencies and that are aligned to the Enterprise Architecture and business strategy.Qualifications and Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12
- BSc Degree or IT related Degree
- 5-7 years of development experience using HTML 5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery
- Extensive Experience with RESTful Services and APIs (will be advantageous)
- Extensive experience in Responsive and Mobile Design is required.
- Cross-Browser Development
- Knowledge of the Software Development Life Cycle and Agile methodology
Responsibilities:
- Conduct an Analysis based on Requirements received from the Business Analyst.
- Translate Business Requirements into workable solutions and document solution into Technical Specifications.
- Determine a percentage fit of required functionality and the best approach in terms of impact of developments on other modules and/ or customizations already in place
- Develop required functionality obtained in the Functional Specifications/User stories
- Develop and code new Software Functionality using codes that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
- Provide Scrum Master, Business Analysts and Testers with regular feedback on the technical development design and timelines for a solution.
- Developing, testing and deploying new Software System Components
- Review the current developed code and ensure maintenance of existing programmes to ensure ongoing Software System Enhancements.
- Co-create Test Cases with the DevOps team.
- Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.
- Contribute to User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and training material.
- Identify solutions based on UAT Test Requirements.
- Migrate development into production/live environment once successfully tested.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
- Maintain, trouble shoot and fix errors in existing Application Systems offered across all the modules. This includes all interfaces, Integration, REST Services etc.
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and Stakeholders based on their requirements.
- Build and maintain relationships with clients, internal and external Stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external Stakeholders in order to ensure that Client expectations are managed.
- Make recommendations to improve Client service and fair treatment of Clients within area of responsibility.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional Client service.
Competencies:
- Business Acumen
- Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment
- Drive for Results
- Leads Change and Innovation
- Collaboration
- Impact and Influence
- Self-Awareness and Insight
- Diversity and Inclusiveness
Salary:
Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years’ experience required.Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on (contact number).