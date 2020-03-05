Web Developer

Mar 5, 2020

Web DeveloperWe are looking for a Web Developer to Develop, maintain and support a portfolio of Software Applications and services to ensure improved business efficiencies and that are aligned to the Enterprise Architecture and business strategy.Qualifications and Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • BSc Degree or IT related Degree
  • 5-7 years of development experience using HTML 5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery
  • Extensive Experience with RESTful Services and APIs (will be advantageous)
  • Extensive experience in Responsive and Mobile Design is required.
  • Cross-Browser Development
  • Knowledge of the Software Development Life Cycle and Agile methodology

Responsibilities:

  • Conduct an Analysis based on Requirements received from the Business Analyst.
  • Translate Business Requirements into workable solutions and document solution into Technical Specifications.
  • Determine a percentage fit of required functionality and the best approach in terms of impact of developments on other modules and/ or customizations already in place
  • Develop required functionality obtained in the Functional Specifications/User stories
  • Develop and code new Software Functionality using codes that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
  • Provide Scrum Master, Business Analysts and Testers with regular feedback on the technical development design and timelines for a solution.
  • Developing, testing and deploying new Software System Components
  • Review the current developed code and ensure maintenance of existing programmes to ensure ongoing Software System Enhancements.
  • Co-create Test Cases with the DevOps team.
  • Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.
  • Contribute to User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and training material.
  • Identify solutions based on UAT Test Requirements.
  • Migrate development into production/live environment once successfully tested.
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
  • Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
  • Maintain, trouble shoot and fix errors in existing Application Systems offered across all the modules. This includes all interfaces, Integration, REST Services etc.
  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and Stakeholders based on their requirements.
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients, internal and external Stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external Stakeholders in order to ensure that Client expectations are managed.
  • Make recommendations to improve Client service and fair treatment of Clients within area of responsibility.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional Client service.

Competencies:

  • Business Acumen
  • Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment
  • Drive for Results
  • Leads Change and Innovation
  • Collaboration
  • Impact and Influence
  • Self-Awareness and Insight
  • Diversity and Inclusiveness

Salary:

Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years’ experience required.Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on (contact number).

