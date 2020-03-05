Western Digital powers mobile applications for 5G

With its new Western Digital iNAND MC EU521, an embedded Universal Flash Storage (UFS) device, Western Digital equips mobile developers to enhance the 5G smartphone user experience.

An early supporter of JEDEC’s implementation of Write Booster under the UFS 3.1 standard, Western Digital is among the first in the industry to deliver commercial storage solutions optimised for UFS 3.1 5G applications and capabilities.

The Western Digital iNAND MC EU521 embedded flash device allows mobile developers to take full advantage of UFS 3.1 high-interface bandwidth (Gear 4 / 2 Lanes) as well as SLC (single-level cell) NAND caching.

It also offers turbo sequential write speeds up to 800Mbps to better enable enhanced user experiences for applications such as downloading 4K and 8K media, large file transfers from the cloud, and gaming. The iNAND EU521 will be available in March in 128Gb and 256Gb capacities.

“Smartphones now demand more performance and capacity as they often serve as the primary computing device for everything from streaming video, playing music, gaming and photography, to payments and mapping,” says senior vice-president and GM of Western Digital’s automotive, mobile and emerging business unit Huibert Verhoeven.

“The SLC caching in the iNAND EU521 with Write Booster offers users several key performance improvements that when coupled with 5G are expected to bring faster movie downloads than ever before. This, and other capabilities make the EU521 a great option for today’s mobile equipment manufacturers.”

Western Digital iNAND storage solutions for smartphones and mobile devices leverage 96-layer 3D NAND and advanced UFS interface technologies.