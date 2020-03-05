What Africans are searching for on coronavirus

The novel coronavirus Covid-19 has arrived in Africa, with Algeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia confirming cases of the disease.

The top questions Africans are asking Google around Coronavirus in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa are as follows:

Kenya:

What causes Coronavirus?

How is Coronavirus spread?

Where did Coronavirus originate from?

How long does Coronavirus take to kill?

How did Coronavirus start?

How is Coronavirus transmitted?

How does Coronavirus kill?

How to prevent Coronavirus?

How to treat Coronavirus?

How Coronavirus spreads?

Nigeria:

What is Coronavirus?

How to prevent Coronavirus?

What causes Coronavirus?

What are the symptoms of Coronavirus?

Is Coronavirus in Nigeria?

How does Coronavirus spread?

How did Coronavirus start?

What is the cure for Coronavirus?

How is Coronavirus contracted?

Who brought Coronavirus to Nigeria?

South Africa:

What is Coronavirus?

What causes Coronavirus?

How did Coronavirus start?

How is Coronavirus spread?

How to prevent Coronavirus?

How many people have died from Coronavirus?

Is the coronavirus in South Africa?

What are the symptoms of Coronavirus?

Where is the Coronavirus?

Where does the Coronavirus come from?