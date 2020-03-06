Android Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

My client, a fast-growing company in the fin-tech space, working on a dynamic workflow tool that clients can use to make their businesses more predictable, wants your 2yrs+ relevant experience and Android Native and Git (required) experience as well as TDD/BDD (beneficial) to take responsibility of the Android developer position. You will work with the mobile team to maintain the platform, add new features, and expand their portfolio of projects into new directions.

DUTIES:

Consistently review other team members code, and have your code reviewed as well.

Work closely with product owner/s, designers, data/business analysts, and front-end and back-end developers to ensure the platform is achieving its goals.

Working in an agile environment. That means participating in sprints, sprint rituals, and having good ticket hygiene!

Knowing your own knowledge gaps and working to close them.

REQUIREMENTS:

Android native (Java and/or Kotlin): Experience with object-oriented principles, methodologies, and patterns.

Testing: Experience with TDD or BDD is beneficial, but not a requirement.

Git: Experience using Git Flow as a branching strategy is beneficial, but not a requirement.

Nice to Have (Having knowledge or experience in any of the following is not a requirement, but would set you apart from other candidates):

Experience with the Android life cycle

Experience with separation of concerns within Android

Using 3rd party libraries with Gradle

Experience with build variants

ATTRIBUTES:

Being a team player! A willingness to help out where needed, mentor those more junior than you, and step up to whatever challenge

COMMENTS:

