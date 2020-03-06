Hybris Commerce Functional Analyst

Hybris Commerce Functional Analyst

6 Month Contract

Cape Town

Main Responsibilities:

– Write interface documents (specification) from Hybris commerce to DSL

– Analysing and interpreting business requirements

– Write the appropriate development user story in JIRA

– Understanding APIs

– Testing in Postman/Swagger

– Writing up of user acceptance criteria

– Testing the build and end to end testing

Desired Skills:

– Hybris Commerce Functional experience

– Hybris Backoffice

– Hybris HAC

– Hot folders

– JIRA

– SAFE/AGILE Methodology

