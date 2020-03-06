Hybris Commerce Functional Analyst
6 Month Contract
Cape Town
Main Responsibilities:
– Write interface documents (specification) from Hybris commerce to DSL
– Analysing and interpreting business requirements
– Write the appropriate development user story in JIRA
– Understanding APIs
– Testing in Postman/Swagger
– Writing up of user acceptance criteria
– Testing the build and end to end testing
Desired Skills:
– Hybris Commerce Functional experience
– Hybris Backoffice
– Hybris HAC
– Hot folders
– JIRA
– SAFE/AGILE Methodology