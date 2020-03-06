Logicalis gets Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider status

Logicalis Group has achieved Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status, one of only 65 firms globally to achieve such accreditation out of more than 60 000 cloud partners.

The Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) program is a global initiative from Microsoft to highlight and promote the most capable Azure Expert MSPs. The program makes it easier for customers to discover MSPs in their region for their cloud projects and migrations.

Logicalis recently announced its new brand positioning as ‘Architects of ChangeTM’, reinforcing the company’s investment in its customers’ digital transformation. The announcement today of its Azure Expert MSP status further demonstrates the company’s commitment on this path.

Azure Expert MSPs complete a rigorous audit by an independent third party and have to provide multiple customer references of Azure managed services projects delivered over the last 12 months. To retain the accreditation, expert partners are audited on an ongoing basis.

Logicalis assists customers on their cloud journey at every step, from assessment to migration, management and optimisation. As an Azure Expert MSP, customers can expect superior service when entering into a managed service agreement with Logicalis.

Bob Bailkoski, Logicalis CEO, comments: “Logicalis is dedicated to supporting customers with their cloud transformation, accelerating their ability to innovate and adapt. As Architects of ChangeTM Logicalis will continue to invest in superior skills, technology, systems and processes. The opportunities shared by Microsoft and its partners have never been stronger than they are today, and we are proud to be part of this elite group of global Microsoft accredited cloud managed service providers.”