Mid – Senior Java Developer – 4+ years experience

Senior Java Developer
Job Type – Permanent
Location: Somerset West, Cape Town
About the Client:
Would you like to join a growing team of highly motivated employees who thrive on a challenge? Are you passionate about motorbikes and other top spec vehicles? Are you innovative and love to contribute towards developing forward-thinking products and services? If you want to be a part of a small team with a serious passion for what they do read on!!
My client needs someone who wants to develop cool nerd toys and accessories for some of the biggest brands in the automotive industry. You will be part of a small team of highly motivated, passionate and skilled individuals all of whom are firm believers in symbiosis- having mutual respect for each individual’s skills and contributions to projects.
As their Senior Java Developer you will be:
- Providing technical leadership within their team
* Consistently delivering to challenging business objectives and adhere to Service Level Agreements with commercial implications for success and failure
* Demonstrating strong problem-solving skills
* An advocate of different agile methodologies: Scrum, Kanban, TDD, BDD, XP, CI/CD
* Introducing Open Source products/ tools as appropriate to optimise the delivery timescale and quality of the software product
Skills:
Essential Qualifications / Skills:
- Broad experience in overall system design and implementation
- Strong software development proficiency, including Java server-side technologies
- Java experience with multithreading, annotations, reflection, collections and generics
- SQL(JPA 2.0/Hibernate)
- JSON
- Proven experience designing persistence and caching models using SQL
- Proven experience using Javascript, CSS and HTML5 to build user interfaces
- Excellent debugging skills
- Experience creating platforms that support multiple clients
Beneficial skills;
- Experience with Polymer
- Experience with GWT
- Experience with Lua script
- Experience with a J2EE server cluster (Tomcat)
- General familiarity with a Linux server environment
- Experience working with RSA/AES encryption and cryptographic hashes
- Experience parsing and interpreting a variety of custom data formats
Benefits:
- Access to udemy and other training aids
- Proper Coffee
- Bonus rewards for hard workers
- Travel opportunities
- Friday company lunches
- Access to ride different motorcycles or “testbeds” as we call them.
- Our own in-house gym with all the necessary equipment
- Friendly company culture
- Medical aid plan
