Project Manager IT

My client based in Cape Town (Bellville) is currently looking for an IT Project Manager to join them on an Independent Contractors basis (SDLC & AGILE)

Job purpose

The successful candidate will be part of a team of project managers who are all responsible for the management of Business and IT projects, ensuring on time quality delivery according to agreed business requirements and parameters.

Key outcomes

The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Senior Project Manager:

– Management and administration of IT and Business projects with respect to scope, time lines, resourcing and risks to ensure delivery according to agreed project parameters

– Communication of strategic vision, business benefits and value to be gained by achieving the project objectives to project team members and beyond project team, including reporting of project status and risks to all stakeholders

– Setting and management of expectations relating to projects

– Building and managing relationships with project stakeholders, including internal and external clients, to ensure operational service delivery is maintained and business impact minimised

– Planning, co-ordination and facilitation of project work according to agreed priorities

– Management of project delivery, progress tracking, project risks and issues management

– Management of changes to the agreed project scope and/or time line to preserve business commitments and re-alignment of project objectives with regards to scope and time line in the event of change

Qualifications and experience

– Previous experience working with / managing offshore teams will be highly preferable

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Project Management with ability to apply any methodology or tool suited to the context and nature of the project and environment

– At least 10 years’ experience within a financial services company within an IT development environment, that follows agile principles will be an advantage

– Relevant tertiary qualifications within the field of Project Management, such as PM Diploma, PM degree,

– PRINCE2 qualification or PMP, will be an advantage

– Knowledge of and competent in applying project management principles

– Knowledge of business products and processes and systems development life cycles

Competencies

– Proficiency in organising, co-ordinating and collaborating across diverse teams and perspectives

– Problem-solving thinking skills

– Performance driven and results oriented

– Communication skills and well versed in verbal and writing abilities

– Work equally well independently and as part of a team

– Contributing to team success

– Client service oriented

– Influencing and gaining commitment

– Negotiating skills

– Adaptability

Attributes

– Honesty, integrity and respect

– Positive enthusiastic can do attitude

– Teaming

– Persistence and resilience

– Driven to perform under pressure

