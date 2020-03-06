Python Developer – 4+ years experience

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Cape Town

About the Client:

Do you want to work for a company improving lives on a daily basis? Do you want to work on a rare technology stack that is rapidly growing on a global scale? I need an experienced Python Developer with a passion for designing functional and maintainable software. If you want to join a company where you will be an integral part of their team as well as vastly improving the lives of others then this is your job!

As their Python Developer you will:

Design functional interfaces.

Create interface documentation.

Define, improve and optimise integration processes.

Create and maintain integration guides.

Provide advanced-level support and perform advanced system-level troubleshooting.

Plan, execute and support integration projects with external parties.

Defining, implementing, and executing a process whereby stakeholders are provided with periodic feedback.

See the below tech stack as an example of what you could have the opportunity to work with:

AWS

Postgres, Cassandra and DynamoDB

Jenkins, Chef, Terraform, Packer, Docker, Datadog

Jira, Confluence, Google Apps and Slack

Apiary, ReadTheDocs, Swagger.

Backend: Scala, Python and Elixir + some Go and serverless Javascript

Frontend: Objective-C, Swift, Java (Android and Desktop), React.js and Elixir.

Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

Bachelors in computer science, engineering or equivalent/ or four or more years of experience in the field.

Strong in interface design, including between software components.

Programming and scripting skills. API documentation tools.

Proficient in REST clients, such as Postman and cURL.

Expert in designing effective and maintainable REST APIs, especially in JSON.

Experience working with everyone involved with the full lifecycle of a project.

Has strong problem-solving skills across technology stack.

Takes accountability for tasks and work with no or little supervision.

Works independently and within a team.

Organisation and management skills.

Thrives in a growing, dynamic and fast-moving environment.

Has the ability to work and communicate in a professional and friendly way with a variety of people with differing levels of technical capability, cultural backgrounds and ways-of-working

Beneficial

Source control tools.

Security knowledge and experience, including basic cryptography and API authentication protocols (especially OpenID).

Strong in software architecture.

Strong in distributed and concurrent systems.

Has strong knowledge over a broad set of technologies in the embedded, mobile and cloud domains.

Benefits:

Startup culture

Great cross-disciplinary collaboration

Passionate people

Gym and showers

Great coffee

Meeting free Wednesdays

Remote working

Monthly socials with craft beer on tap

Fresh free milk, eggs, bread & fruits

