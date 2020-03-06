Senior Java Developer – 5+ years experience

Job Description

A client of mine based in the Souther Suburbs of Cape Town is loooking for Senior and Mid Java Developers to join their team. They have 2 interesting projects that due to expansion and high demand need attention from someone experienced.

Working here you can expect a close company culture, remote working options after probation, flexible hours and a supportive environment where you can upskill and continue to develop personal skillsets with encouragement.

Skills & Qualifications

JEE

JSP

Spring[boot]

JPA

SQL

REST

HTML

AWS

Javascript

Kotlin

Gradle

Terraform

Linux

Benefits

Remote options after probation

Flexible working hours

Encouraging environment

Continuous upskilling

Please ensure you meet the minimum requirements before applying for this position – only South African citizens and permanent residents eligible for this role; due to a high volume of applications, if you haven’t received a response within 5 working days your application has been unsuccessful.

Pearson Frank International is the leading Java recruitment firm, advertising more jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Digital Agencies & End Users Globally and by specialising solely in placing candidates in the market, I have built relationships with most of the key employers in the South African Market and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and jobs are.

If you think that this job is something you might be looking for then please do not hesitate to contact me for a chat! Email: (email address) or Ph(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position