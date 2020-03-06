Senior Technical Lead – 6+ years experience

Senior Java Technical Lead

Job Title – Senior Java Technical Lead

Job Type – Permanent/ Contract

Location: Pinelands, Cape Town

About the Client:

Are you wanting to work for a forward thinking consultancy with an above-market rate salary? Are you wanting to share your technical expertise with others and provide a fantastic service with quality results? I am looking for a Senior Java Developer or Technical Lead to join a brilliant consultancy company based in Cape Town with international offices! They are offering a fantastic salary compared to market rate as well as an opportunity to work within an award-winning working business. They also offer medical aid and pension as well as flexi time.

As their Senior Java Technical Lead you will be working with one of their client teams on-site and be expected to mentor and share their skills and knowledge with other developers on their projects. You will be responsible for technical leadership within your teams and influence and steer technical decisions on the projects in a consultative and collaborative fashion. You will be a senior software developer with proven senior experience of software development and design as well as;

Demonstrating strong problem-solving skills

Introducing Open Source products/ tools as appropriate to optimise the delivery timescale and quality of the software product

High levels of experience on commercial projects will be backed up by knowledge of technical practices such as TDD, continuous integration, pair programming etc. Our tech leads also have wide knowledge of languages, tools and frameworks – and the enduring curiosity to stay abreast of changes in the field.

Skills:

Java Virtual Machine based environment: Java, Groovy, Scala

Strong Object Oriented programming skills

Experience of developing and running code in containerised environments using Kubernetes

Service Oriented Architectures: ReSTful, SOAP

ReST Microservices architecture experience

An advocate of different agile methodologies: Scrum, Kanban, TDD, BDD, XP, CI/CD

Experience with version control (GIT/SVN/Mercurial/CVS)

You will have been involved with all aspects of software delivery and life cycle, from inception phase to delivery.

Have solid experience working on bespoke built enterprise OO applications.

Have successfully applied Agile/XP/Scrum practices and introduced Agile techniques and may have coached teams to apply them effectively.

Excellent communication and mentoring skills, good verbal and written communication skills.

Benefits:

Competitive salaries and performance bonuses

Smart, experienced and friendly team

Inclusive welcoming environment

Medical Aid

Flexible working hours

Great Leave Benefits

Global Experience

They have great clients and teams to work with across the globe; big and small, new or old, ranging from large public-service organisations looking for digital transformation or consolidation, to nimble start-ups building an app – and everything in-between.

Most people in this clients network work with them on a contract basis and they often welcome their associates back after a stint working elsewhere.

They also are offering an above market rate salary which is fantastic.

