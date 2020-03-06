TikTok passes 40m daily active users

Data gathered by Learnbonds.com indicates that video-sharing social networking service TikTok had 41,27-million daily active users (DAU) globally in January 2020 across both iOS and Android platforms. This is the all-time-high number of DAU since the app’s inception.

TikTok, which allows users to create 15 seconds videos, had 33,01-million active users on Android alone by January 2020. This is a growth of about 2,8% from December 2019’s 32,07-million users.

Since the launch of the TikTok Android application in January 2017, the daily active users have grown by a staggering 87,5%.

On the other hand, TikTok’s iOS application has also witnessed a steady growth registering 8.26 million daily active users on both iPad and iPhone. The figures represent a growth of 11,74% from the December 2019’s 7,29-million daily active users.

The iOS application has grown by 25% since launching in January 2017.

Despite being a popular application globally, TikTok has seen significant growth in the US market. By projection, TikTok is expected to grow by 18% from 2019’s 37,2-million users. In the next four years, TikTok’s US users are set to be 60,3-million.

On the Android platform, 56.5% of users are female while 43,5% are male. Furthermore, TikTok’s US android users are aged between 10-19 years representing 37,2%. According to the report: “A review of the TikTok US daily active users shows a majority are under generation Z, mostly teenagers. ”

The projected steady growth of TikTok in the US might face obstacles especially from other leading social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.