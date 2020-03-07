DevOps Engineer (.Net)

Senior DevOps Engineer

Permanent

Cape Town

An established software development house is seeking a highly motivated DevOps professional to consolidate, simplify and manage the infrastructure used by their development team in Cape Town.

This will be the first DevOps position in the company so the team needs someone capable of pulling the Dev & QA teams together and play a critical role in streamlining processes.

It is likely this individual may need to develop solutions, using .Net to achieve these outcomes, so previous experience in .Net development would be essential.

The ideal Candidate for this role will be an indiviudual who came from a .Net development background and moved into the DevOps space.

The company builds and deploys globally, a highly configurable ERP-style product with ancillary interfaces which brings a significant infrastructural challenge to their development process.

You will work closely with the Release & QA manager and coordinate with the Support Team. Your primary focus will be empowering the Development and QA Team to achieve their Feature, Bug and regression objectives through providing timely infrastructure and eliminating friction points.

The company needs a smart individual who can get things done while working within a supportive & forward thinking team environment.

The company offer a diverse, challenging and engaging ecosystem, they are people-centric with a strong focus on mentoring & learning.

Responsibilities

Manage code development via a CI Pipeline

Manage product updates via a CD pipeline

Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev requirements

Manage GIT repositories, including versioning & security (domain/SSH)

Work with support to provide client implementations where required

Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning

– Work with QA to provide Regression infrastructure

– Work with our SCRUM Teams to provide infrastructure and implementations

– Work with our embedded QA’s to provide current deployments (feature/bug testing)

Manage external requirements such as Sharepoint Online

Manage Esri Requirements

Projects:

Complete the migration of our SVN repositories to GIT

Automate product updates via a bespoke tool (VB/C#.Net/SQL/Bamboo)

Implement a CI pipeline with Bamboo, Bitbucket, Selenium & Nuget as components

Implement a CD pipeline to supplant the bespoke product update process

Implement containers to address provisioning requirements

Capabilities

Previous experience as a .Net developer

5+ years proven experience in development with experience in DevOps

Proven development and operations experience

Capacity to absorb and understand a deep level of domain knowledge

Ability to multitask, prioritize and manage time efficiently while working under pressure

Software development or infrastructure development

Latest industry trends

Windows infrastructures

Microsoft databases

CI/CD pipelines

Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python

You will need to have had exposure to:

.Net development environment (MS Stack)

HTML & CSS (Javascript would be an added advantage

AWS

Containers

Agile workflow methodologies

