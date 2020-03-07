DevOps Engineer (.Net)

Senior DevOps Engineer
Permanent
Cape Town
An established software development house is seeking a highly motivated DevOps professional to consolidate, simplify and manage the infrastructure used by their development team in Cape Town.
This will be the first DevOps position in the company so the team needs someone capable of pulling the Dev & QA teams together and play a critical role in streamlining processes.
It is likely this individual may need to develop solutions, using .Net to achieve these outcomes, so previous experience in .Net development would be essential.
The ideal Candidate for this role will be an indiviudual who came from a .Net development background and moved into the DevOps space.
The company builds and deploys globally, a highly configurable ERP-style product with ancillary interfaces which brings a significant infrastructural challenge to their development process.
You will work closely with the Release & QA manager and coordinate with the Support Team. Your primary focus will be empowering the Development and QA Team to achieve their Feature, Bug and regression objectives through providing timely infrastructure and eliminating friction points.
The company needs a smart individual who can get things done while working within a supportive & forward thinking team environment.
The company offer a diverse, challenging and engaging ecosystem, they are people-centric with a strong focus on mentoring & learning.
Responsibilities
Manage code development via a CI Pipeline
Manage product updates via a CD pipeline
Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev requirements
Manage GIT repositories, including versioning & security (domain/SSH)
Work with support to provide client implementations where required
Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning
– Work with QA to provide Regression infrastructure
– Work with our SCRUM Teams to provide infrastructure and implementations
– Work with our embedded QA’s to provide current deployments (feature/bug testing)
Manage external requirements such as Sharepoint Online
Manage Esri Requirements
Projects:
Complete the migration of our SVN repositories to GIT
Automate product updates via a bespoke tool (VB/C#.Net/SQL/Bamboo)
Implement a CI pipeline with Bamboo, Bitbucket, Selenium & Nuget as components
Implement a CD pipeline to supplant the bespoke product update process
Implement containers to address provisioning requirements
Capabilities
Previous experience as a .Net developer
5+ years proven experience in development with experience in DevOps
Proven development and operations experience
Capacity to absorb and understand a deep level of domain knowledge
Ability to multitask, prioritize and manage time efficiently while working under pressure
Software development or infrastructure development
Latest industry trends
Windows infrastructures
Microsoft databases
CI/CD pipelines
Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python
You will need to have had exposure to:
.Net development environment (MS Stack)
HTML & CSS (Javascript would be an added advantage
AWS
Containers
Agile workflow methodologies