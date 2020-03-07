Senior .NET Developer

.NET Developer – Cape Town

This Company is a global pioneer in the direct indexing space: a revolutionary new way to diversify an investment portfolio. They have plans to rapidly expand into the investment sector and other markets worldwide and will be launching a mobile application for both Android and IOS along with an assortment of investment bundles that globally, are the first of their kind. You will gain exposure to an assortment of emerging trends, including;

AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Biotech

5G Technology

Cannabis

They provide simple yet sophisticated tools for retail newbie investors to manage their own investment portfolio allowing them to easily participate in a complex, exciting and constantly growing market.

If you are a smart, driven and technically savvy Full Stack Back-End Developer with 8+ years of experience and are ready to:

Lead the charge in building our next generation investment platform.

Help Launch new mobile investment apps for both Android and iOS.

Co-Manage a “best in class” development team.

Take co-ownership of the technological growth and direction of the company to ensure the continued success.

Tech stack:

React

.Net Core 2.2 (Microsoft .NET and .NET Core development)

Azure DevOps CI/CD

Azure Cloud Services

Azure Pipelines

GIT

Postman (API)

SQL

ORM Technologies

SCRUM/Agile Methodologies

(Advance experience in API Architecture, MVC, Onion and Gateway pattern are advantageous)

Minimum requirements include:

Experience in a Senior Technical Lead position

A College or University degree in Computer Science (OR a related discipline or proven experience in software development.)

Role requirements:

Meet sprint deadlines and build backend product features.

Create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture.

Set clear team goals.

Delegate tasks, set deadlines and take accountability for team targets.

Monitor team success, identify high performance and reward accomplishments accordingly

