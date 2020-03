ABAP Developer AD/ZR

ABAP Developer required for contract/permanent opportunity based in Cape Town Experience and QualificationsDegree/Diploma IT or relatedSAP CertificationMinimum 3 years experience as a developer in a procurement, Sales Order to Cash, retail environmentOO, iDOCS, ALE essentialOData and Flori Launchpad – optionalSupply Chain (SCM) Module – essential Role responsibilitiesCreating material hierachy using ABAPUpdating vaiables on WEBI reportsResolving user incidents logged by users

Learn more/Apply for this position