ACSA steps up Covid-19 preparations

The inspection visit to OR Tambo International Airport by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health has contributed to assuring the public that airports are implementing measures to deal with the novel coronavirus Covid-19.

This is the view of Mpumi Mpofu, CEO of Airports Company South Africa, who led a briefing to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health about measures being put in place at the company’s three international airports as well as other regional airports.

The inspection visit of the committee included an extensive presentation, questions by committee members and a tour of the terminal buildings at OR Tambo International Airport. The airport is second only to Beit Bridge in terms of the number of international visitors arriving and departing South Africa.

The tour of the terminal buildings enabled members of the committee to inspect the measures that have been implemented at international arrivals covering immigration and transit areas as well as the isolation facility for those with the disease symptoms.

Says Mpofu: “We are most appreciative of the opportunity to engage directly with members of the portfolio committee. Their interest and concern was evident. Members sought clear responses to their direct and pertinent questions, and we endeavoured to respond in detail.”

Mpofu says the company is encouraged by the positive response at the end of the inspection visit.

Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, chairperson of the committee, says: “As committee members we were impressed by the measures being put in place by ACSA. We were also pleased to observe that strict protocols for screening incoming passengers by Port Health officials remains in place.”

Mpofu says that, on the advice of the Department of Health, Airports Company South Africa has intensified measures at its airports to detect, manage and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The intensified precautionary measures are aligned to standards and protocols provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

These measures are in addition to the continuing screening that is undertaken by Port Health.

Airports Company South Africa continues to encourage its passengers and the airport community to practise general hygiene tips provided by the authorities, safe respiratory hygiene (by wearing masks) and avoiding infection through direct contact for people working at airports (by wearing gloves).

Hand sanitisers have been placed at various points around airports. The frequency of disinfection cleaning of high-contact surfaces has also been increased.

Further, in support of the Department of Health’s efforts to educate and create awareness among the general public, various forms of communication including video, digital and printed leaflets will be placed in terminal buildings and posted on social media platforms.

Mpofu stresses that Airports Company South Africa is ready to take action on more aggressive measures should the need arise.

“In collaboration with all the authorities we urge travellers to follow the advice of global authorities and to avoid false or deceptive information,” says Mpofu.

The global authority on Covid-19 is the World Health Organisation (WHO) and at country level authority lies with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. Airports Company South Africa advises travellers and members of the public seeking further information to treat the organisation’s website as the authoritative source of information about Covid-19.

The WHO website has a section that outlines every aspect of the virus and may be found on: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019