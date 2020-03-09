Back End Developer

My client, in the Northern Suburbs, is looking for a Java Developer with an interest in DevOps to expand and improve their remote Gaming Platform.You will be working in a team that is responsible for taking the game from a concept stage to a finished game.If you’ve got “GAME” then this is definitely the opportunity for you.Qualifications and Experience

  • Server-side core Java 4+ years development experience
  • NoSQL database development e.g. MongoDB
  • A DevOps mindset, or interest in working in this manner
  • Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries
  • Communication protocols, such as REST and WebSockets
  • Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing
  • Maven and Git
  • Working on high-volume highly available websites
  • Experience with client-server integrations
  • Understanding of good practice version control, artefact versioning, branching model
  • The ability to deliver in an agile, iterative environment where pace is high and all voices matter

Beneficial/ Advantageous

  • NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)
  • Angular 2 or React
  • PHP
  • DevOps tools: Docker, GoCD and Ansible
  • Distributed caching and scaling, i.e. Hazelcast, NGINX
  • Frameworks; Spring MVC, Spring JDBC, SpringBoot, Camel
  • Google cloud API: particularly BigQuery & Cloud Dataflow
  • Performance Testing, e.g. JMeter
  • Experience in gaming or gambling industry a plus

If you are ready to bring your “A GAME” and work for a great company ( that has flexible work hours) , then this is the opportunity for you! Send your cv to (email address)

