Back End Developer

My client, in the Northern Suburbs, is looking for a Java Developer with an interest in DevOps to expand and improve their remote Gaming Platform.You will be working in a team that is responsible for taking the game from a concept stage to a finished game.If you’ve got “GAME” then this is definitely the opportunity for you.Qualifications and Experience

Server-side core Java 4+ years development experience

NoSQL database development e.g. MongoDB

A DevOps mindset, or interest in working in this manner

Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries

Communication protocols, such as REST and WebSockets

Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing

Maven and Git

Working on high-volume highly available websites

Experience with client-server integrations

Understanding of good practice version control, artefact versioning, branching model

The ability to deliver in an agile, iterative environment where pace is high and all voices matter

Beneficial/ Advantageous

NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)

Angular 2 or React

PHP

DevOps tools: Docker, GoCD and Ansible

Distributed caching and scaling, i.e. Hazelcast, NGINX

Frameworks; Spring MVC, Spring JDBC, SpringBoot, Camel

Google cloud API: particularly BigQuery & Cloud Dataflow

Performance Testing, e.g. JMeter

Experience in gaming or gambling industry a plus

If you are ready to bring your “A GAME” and work for a great company ( that has flexible work hours) , then this is the opportunity for you! Send your cv to (email address)

