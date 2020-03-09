Back End Developer

My client, in the Northern Suburbs, is looking for a Java Developer with an interest in DevOps to expand and improve their remote Gaming Platform.You will be working in a team that is responsible for taking the game from a concept stage to a finished game.If you’ve got “GAME” then this is definitely the opportunity for you.Qualifications and Experience
- Server-side core Java 4+ years development experience
- NoSQL database development e.g. MongoDB
- A DevOps mindset, or interest in working in this manner
- Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries
- Communication protocols, such as REST and WebSockets
- Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing
- Maven and Git
- Working on high-volume highly available websites
- Experience with client-server integrations
- Understanding of good practice version control, artefact versioning, branching model
- The ability to deliver in an agile, iterative environment where pace is high and all voices matter
Beneficial/ Advantageous
- NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)
- Angular 2 or React
- PHP
- DevOps tools: Docker, GoCD and Ansible
- Distributed caching and scaling, i.e. Hazelcast, NGINX
- Frameworks; Spring MVC, Spring JDBC, SpringBoot, Camel
- Google cloud API: particularly BigQuery & Cloud Dataflow
- Performance Testing, e.g. JMeter
- Experience in gaming or gambling industry a plus
If you are ready to bring your “A GAME” and work for a great company ( that has flexible work hours) , then this is the opportunity for you! Send your cv to (email address)