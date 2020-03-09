Business Analyst 24 Months Fixed Term Contract

KEY PERFORMANCE ARES
- Identifies opportunities for improving business processes through information systems and/or non-system driver changes; assists in the preparation of proposals to develop new systems and/or operational changes;
- Deliver services according to project plans and architectural and governance mechanisms to ensure overall compliance and improved service delivery;
- Create business requirements analysis and design work packages for integrated software components, taking into Consideration Company’s software development stack and doing this in accordance with ICT standards and the enterprise architecture for Government;
- Model Target Business Solution Specification in accordance with ICT standards and the enterprise architecture for Government;
- Develop Target Business Solution Specification in accordance with ICT standards and the enterprise architecture for Government;
- Manage client’s expectations to ensure that IT solutions meet client needs and Model Business Solution specification in accordance with ICT standards;
- Execution of functional testing of software in accordance with company Test Executes test cases using company approved Testing Tools; and
- Participate in packaging and releasing of integrated IT software components in accordance with with ICT standards and the enterprise architecture for Government
REQUIREMENTS
- 3 year tertiary qualification (Degree or National Diploma) in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business, or other related field.
- Certification in Business Analysis will serve as an added advantage
- 3-5 years’ experience in business analysis, business process management and business process engineering/reengineering. Including:
- experience in business process modelling.
- experience in business architecture
Knowledge of: Corporate and ICT Governance; Development, Implementation and Integration Methodologies, including Testing, Packaging and Release; IT Quality Management; knowledge of business operations and systems requirements processes; knowledge of IIBA principles and practices
Skills: Security (Software and Technologies); Interfacing and Integration (Middleware Technologies); Development methodologies (RUP, OpenUp, Agile), SDLC (ISOIEC12207); Quality Management (ISO9001, CMMI); Entity Relationship Diagrams; Governance Processes and Standards (COBIT