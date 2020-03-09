C# Developer internship

Internships minimum requirements
Education and General Working Experience:
– Matric with an IT Diploma or related Degree at NQF level 5 or higher required
– Prior work experience not essential
– A passion for C# development
– PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:
– To apply submit your CV, Qualifications and full transcripts, SA ID and covering letter
– Clean criminal and credit record required
– As this is a SETA approved internship it is only open to South African Citizens
– Should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please consider your application as unsuccessful.