C# .NET Developer

C# .Net Developer

C# applications, back-end design and develop applications

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# code

Familiarity with the .NET framework

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming

Proficient with Microsoft SQL Server

Nancy framework

PHP, MVC, ASP, and mobile development using Xamarin

R40,000 per month PLUS

4 years PLUS experience

