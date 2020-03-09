Cash Flow Analyst (12 month contract)

Employment type: 12 month contract The successful candidate will be responsible for the Cash Flow Management process which includes the processing of flows and trades for various jurisdictions.Key Responsibilities:
- Prompt and accurate cash flow and transaction management of client flow instructions
- Effective query management and resolution
- Ensuring daily control procedures and deadlines are adhered to
- Liaison with various business areas including Client Operations, Implementation, Investment Operations, Client Managers, Portfolio Managers, Performance Attribution
- Effective liaison with Back Office administrator
- Mandate & FICA monitoring
- Contribution to ad hoc projects aimed at streamlining processes
Technical Knowledge and Experience:
- B. Comm/B. Bus Sci or other similar degree or qualification (preferable)
- Client relationship management experience within the Investment Management/Asset Management industry, or 2-3 years Back Office experience within the Investment Management industry, preferably in a role that required client interaction
- Would also consider candidates from an accounting or consulting background
- Financial market knowledge (instruments and products)
- Financial accounting
System Skills:
- MS Excel (Intermediate)
Personal Attributes:
- Exceptionally high standards of work and attention to detail
- Team player, yet ability to work without supervision
- Adaptable
- Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills
- Proactive
- Conscientious
- Organised/priority driven
- Works well under pressure and adheres to deadlines
- Applies critical thinking and a problem solver
- Self-motivated
- Ability to achieve depth of learning and self-development within role
- Numerate