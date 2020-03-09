Cash Flow Analyst (12 month contract)

Employment type: 12 month contract The successful candidate will be responsible for the Cash Flow Management process which includes the processing of flows and trades for various jurisdictions.Key Responsibilities:

Prompt and accurate cash flow and transaction management of client flow instructions

Effective query management and resolution

Ensuring daily control procedures and deadlines are adhered to

Liaison with various business areas including Client Operations, Implementation, Investment Operations, Client Managers, Portfolio Managers, Performance Attribution

Effective liaison with Back Office administrator

Mandate & FICA monitoring

Contribution to ad hoc projects aimed at streamlining processes

Technical Knowledge and Experience:

B. Comm/B. Bus Sci or other similar degree or qualification (preferable)

Client relationship management experience within the Investment Management/Asset Management industry, or 2-3 years Back Office experience within the Investment Management industry, preferably in a role that required client interaction

Would also consider candidates from an accounting or consulting background

Financial market knowledge (instruments and products)

Financial accounting

System Skills:

MS Excel (Intermediate)

Personal Attributes:

Exceptionally high standards of work and attention to detail

Team player, yet ability to work without supervision

Adaptable

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills

Proactive

Conscientious

Organised/priority driven

Works well under pressure and adheres to deadlines

Applies critical thinking and a problem solver

Self-motivated

Ability to achieve depth of learning and self-development within role

Numerate

Learn more/Apply for this position