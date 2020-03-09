Cash Flow Analyst (12 month contract)

Mar 9, 2020

Employment type: 12 month contract The successful candidate will be responsible for the Cash Flow Management process which includes the processing of flows and trades for various jurisdictions.Key Responsibilities:

  • Prompt and accurate cash flow and transaction management of client flow instructions

  • Effective query management and resolution

  • Ensuring daily control procedures and deadlines are adhered to

  • Liaison with various business areas including Client Operations, Implementation, Investment Operations, Client Managers, Portfolio Managers, Performance Attribution

  • Effective liaison with Back Office administrator

  • Mandate & FICA monitoring

  • Contribution to ad hoc projects aimed at streamlining processes

Technical Knowledge and Experience:

  • B. Comm/B. Bus Sci or other similar degree or qualification (preferable)

  • Client relationship management experience within the Investment Management/Asset Management industry, or 2-3 years Back Office experience within the Investment Management industry, preferably in a role that required client interaction

  • Would also consider candidates from an accounting or consulting background

  • Financial market knowledge (instruments and products)

  • Financial accounting

System Skills:

  • MS Excel (Intermediate)

Personal Attributes:

  • Exceptionally high standards of work and attention to detail

  • Team player, yet ability to work without supervision

  • Adaptable

  • Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills

  • Proactive

  • Conscientious

  • Organised/priority driven

  • Works well under pressure and adheres to deadlines

  • Applies critical thinking and a problem solver

  • Self-motivated

  • Ability to achieve depth of learning and self-development within role

  • Numerate

Learn more/Apply for this position