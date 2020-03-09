DevOps Engineer

Join an International development company who specialise in the development of Online Gaming/Gambling.

With 20 years industry experience, offices across the Globe and a working environment every employee looks for – this is an opportunity not to miss!

Core Responsibilities

Implement and manage a CI/deployment pipeline [not CD]

Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev requirements

Work with Support to provide Client implementations where required

Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning

Skills & Qualifications

.Net development environment [Microsoft stack]

HTML and CSS [JavaScript an added advantage]

AWS

Python, Docker, Kubernetes, Powershell, Rancher

Agile workflow methodologies

Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python

Windows infrastructures

CI/CD pipelines

NodeJS – Ideal

Benefits

Casual, flexible environment

Flexi hours

Ability to work remote – at managers discretion

Growth

Casual dress code

International company

Cutting-edge technology

