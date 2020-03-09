ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced Travel Tech company in Durbanville seeks a forward-thinking & proactive Fullstack Backend Developer to join its team. You will require a relevant Degree or similar qualification, have experience writing robust, efficient production code and development in a Linux environment, proficient in the following tech: Elixir, PHP, Amazon Web Services, React & Git. DUTIES: Developing and optimizing systems to facilitate car rentals and safaris throughout Africa.

Working with business to improve processes to allow for more efficiency.

Researching and defining solutions within our domain.

End to end ownership of solutions. REQUIREMENTS: A suitable Degree or similar qualification.

Experience in writing robust, efficient production code.

Experience with development in a Linux environment.

Proficient in multiple programming languages.

Open and willing to go `the extra mile` to extend and diversify your skillset. Tech Stack – Elixir Ã¢û€”Â PHP Ã¢û€”Â Amazon Web Services Ã¢û€”Â React Ã¢û€”Â Git Ã¢û€”Â ATTRIBUTES: Solid communication skills.

Comfortable with change.

Problem-solver.

Solutions-orientated.

Willing to learn as well as teach others.

Is respectful but forthright.

Curious.

An expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute.

Analytical.

Competitive, self-directed and strive to be the best (requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours).

Entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster.

Is business smart.

Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input.

Is business smart.

Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input.

Likes challenging the status quo.