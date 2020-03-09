Global technology industry deals total $42,98bn in January

Total technology industry deals for January 2020 worth $42,98-billion were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 11,9% over the previous month and a drop of 7,8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $46,59-billion.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 12,7% over the last 12-month average with 1 295 deals against the average of 1 483 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $16,77-billion.

The top five technology deals accounted for 46,9% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $20,16-billion, against the overall value of $42,98-billion recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

* Visa’s $5,3-billion acquisition of Plaid Technologies

* The $5-billion private equity deal with Veeam Software by Insight Partners

* Hitachi’s $4,9-billion acquisition of Hitachi High-Technologies

* The $2,56-billion acquisition of Global Blue by Far Point Acquisition

* Saudi Telecom’s acquisition of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications for $2,39-billion.