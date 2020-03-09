Junior Technician

Grand Gaming Western Cape (Pty) Ltd (a division of Sun Slots) would like to recruit a Southern Cape based Jnr Technician in their Technical Department. This position reports to the Technical Manager, Grandslots.
Responsibilities of the include, amongst others;
– Repair and maintenance of LPM’s and related equipment
– Timeous completion of game conversions, hardware and software upgrades
– Maintaining up to date registers as per ICS and WCGRB regulations
– Adherence to all policies and procedures and the ICS
– Basic stock control
Qualifications, Experience, Skills and Knowledge requirements;
– Grade 12 or equivalent, plus N3 Electronics
– Valid Code 08 Driver’s licence, is an inherent requirement of this job (company vehicle will be provided while on shift)
– Working knowledge of basic stock control
– Ability to acquire and maintain a Key Employee Gambling Licences with the WCGRB
– General ability:
– To focus on results through customer focus, managing work and planning and organising
– To express potential through adaptability, initiating action, work standards, innovation and stress tolerance
– To interact effectively through communication, building customer loyalty and trust, managing conflict, negotiation and gaining commitment
– To achieve goals by contributing to team success and follow up