Junior Technician

Grand Gaming Western Cape (Pty) Ltd (a division of Sun Slots) would like to recruit a Southern Cape based Jnr Technician in their Technical Department. This position reports to the Technical Manager, Grandslots.

Responsibilities of the include, amongst others;

– Repair and maintenance of LPM’s and related equipment

– Timeous completion of game conversions, hardware and software upgrades

– Maintaining up to date registers as per ICS and WCGRB regulations

– Adherence to all policies and procedures and the ICS

– Basic stock control

Qualifications, Experience, Skills and Knowledge requirements;

– Grade 12 or equivalent, plus N3 Electronics

– Valid Code 08 Driver’s licence, is an inherent requirement of this job (company vehicle will be provided while on shift)

– Working knowledge of basic stock control

– Ability to acquire and maintain a Key Employee Gambling Licences with the WCGRB

– General ability:

– To focus on results through customer focus, managing work and planning and organising

– To express potential through adaptability, initiating action, work standards, innovation and stress tolerance

– To interact effectively through communication, building customer loyalty and trust, managing conflict, negotiation and gaining commitment

– To achieve goals by contributing to team success and follow up

